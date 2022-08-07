Israel: Gilboa prisoner suspected of raping female guard, assaulting two others

Former guard said the prisoner raped her four times, while her superiors repeatedly left her alone with him

Israeli police opened an investigation into the alleged "four-time" rape of a female guard at Gilboa prison in 2015 by an inmate, who is also suspected of assaulting two other female guards.

The complainant reported to the police that the prison intelligence officer at the time, Nissim Finish, had placed her in this position at the request of the prisoner.

The prison guard was first questioned in 2018 following reports of suspected sexual assaults on female wardens at Gilboa prison, but later refused to cooperate with investigators.

In December 2021, the police contacted the former guard again, and this time she confirmed that she had been the victim of attacks. At that time, the prisoner told the security agents that he had sexual relations with the guard - according to him by mutual consent - but the police and the prosecutor's office decided not to open an investigation.

This information was authorized for publication on Sunday at the request of Israeli media.

Last June, the former prison guard testified to the police that she was raped twice, in an area of ​​the prison where there were no security cameras or emergency button. During her testimony, she explained that she remembered these rapes following therapy.

Last month, the former warden testified again and said the prisoner had raped her four times, while her superiors repeatedly left her alone with him. The guards then called her "the prisoner's lover," she claimed.

Earlier on Thursday, Mark Leizerovich, the lawyer representing women, who claim they were sexually assaulted by security prisoners while serving as wardens, told i24NEWS that six women have now come forward. He also called for an independent investigation being launched stressing that previous attempts to probe the sexual assault claims at Gilboa were “silenced” because “this is what happens when the investigators investigate themselves.”