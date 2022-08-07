Israel: PM Lapid, Defense Minister Gantz visit southern border

Lapid and Gantz spoke with soldiers serving at the site

Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid on Sunday visited the Southern Command headquarters and communities in the Gaza Envelope together with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, according to an official statement.

Lapid and Gantz toured the Southern Command, where they held a situation assessment meeting with Israeli military Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, military secretary to the Prime Minister, General Avi Gil, commander of the Southern Command, Major General Eliezer Toledano, and other officials.

The prime minister then visited the control centers of the command, and monitored the attack operations carried out by this sector. Lapid and Gantz spoke with soldiers serving at the site and with the commander of the center.

Later, Lapid visited the city of Sderot, where he met with the local authority heads together with Economy Minister Orna Barbai. The prime minister updated them on the progress of Operation “Breaking Dawn” and informed them that the Ministry Director General Forums convened earlier on Saturday “with the goal of mapping out, synchronizing, and streamlining services to residents in order to assist as much as possible.”

The heads of local authorities confirmed that in recent days there has been ongoing contact and close cooperation with the ministries, which for the first time contacted them directly.

The meeting was attended by the mayor of Sderot Alon Davidi, the head of the Sdot Negev Regional Council Tamir Idan, the head of the Negev Gate Council Ofir Liebstein, the head of the Eshkol Regional Council Gadi Yarkoni, the Mayor of Ashkelon Tomer Glam and the head of the Ashkelon Beach Regional Council Itamar Rabivo. The CEO of the Prime Minister's Office, Naama Schultz, the Prime Minister's military secretary, General Avi Gil, and other officials also participated.