Israel: Lapid says that goals of Operation Breaking Dawn 'have been achieved'

While visiting communities along the Gaza border on Sunday, Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid told a group of mayors and council heads that Israel "achieved its goals" with Operation Breaking Dawn.

"The goals have been achieved. There's no benefit in continuing the operation," Lapid reportedly said.

This is according to a person who attended the meeting in Sderot - a city near the Gaza border - who added, "The meeting was to set the ground for the ceasefire to go into effect."

Lapid, along with Defense Minister Benny Gantz, toured the Southern Command, holding a situational assessment meeting with military Chief of Staff Aviv Kochavi, along with other officials.

The prime minister visited Sderot meeting with the local authority with Economy Minister Orna Barbivai.

Reports of a ceasefire came shortly after Lapid's statement, with media worldwide reporting that both sides agreed to a truce starting at 8 p.m. on Sunday.

However, shortly after the 8 p.m. deadline, rockets were fired into Israel from Gaza. Sirens sounded in the southern cities of Ashkelon and along the Gaza periphery five minutes after the deadline that Egypt suggested.

While Israel accepted the ceasefire, a senior Islamic Jihad leader in Lebanon said there would be no truce if the group's demands were not met.

"There will be no ceasefire if the occupation doesn't accept our demands," said Ihsan Ataya.