PIJ leader warns of resuming fighting if Israel breaks ceasefire deal

Ziyad al-Nakhala also thanked Iran for supporting Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) Secretary General Ziyad al-Nakhala on Monday warned that his movement would resume fighting if Israel doesn’t abide to the ceasefire arrangements mediated by Egypt.

Speaking from Iran shortly after the ceasefire took effect on Sunday night, Nakhala claimed that Israel agreed to releasing PIJ senior official Bassam al-Saadi, who was arrested on Monday in Jenin in the West Bank by the Israeli military (IDF) sparking three-days of tensions.

According to Nakhala, the Cairo-brokered agreement also included the release of another Palestinian prisoner Khalil al-Awawda, who has been on hunger strike for more than 140 days.

“If the enemy does not abide by what we agreed on through the Egyptian mediator, we will resume fighting again,” Nakhala said, adding that Israel was the one looking “to reach a ceasefire.”

He also praised his movement and the Palestinians for dealing with Israel’s “aggression” with “steadfastness.” Nakhala additionally thanked Iran for supporting PIJ.

The ceasefire took effect at 11:30 p.m. on Sunday, but was broken just minutes later as rockets were fired from the Gaza Strip targeting southern Israel. No militant group took responsibility for the attack with both parties refraining from strikes for the rest of the night.

Earlier on Sunday, Israel’s Prime Minister Yair Lapid told a group of mayors of the southern towns bordering Gaza that Israel "achieved its goals" with Operation Breaking Dawn and there was “no benefit” in continuing it.