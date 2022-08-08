Israel didn't agree to release PIJ prisoners - security minister

'Israel did not agree to anything, we responded negatively to the demands'

Internal Security Minister Omer Barlev said on Monday that Israel did not agree to release two Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) prisoners as part of the ceasefire deal mediated by Egypt.

The ceasefire that took effect Sunday night ended three days of fighting and reportedly included a promise by Cairo to work toward the release of members of the terrorist group in Israeli custody -- Khalil Awawdeh and Bassam al-Saadi.

“Israel did not agree to anything, we responded negatively to the demands,” Barlev told Israeli media.

Two other ministers backed up Barlev's comments about Israel refusing the demand to release the prisoners as terms of the deal.

Welfare and Social Affairs Minister Meir Cohen said that there was no commitment on the part of Israel to release the inmates, emphasizing that it would not take place.

Also, Justice Minister Gideon Sa'ar pointed out that the Egyptians made the commitment to work on the release of the prisoners and said that Israel is not moved by threats from PIJ to start hostilities again if the prisoners are not released.

PIJ Secretary General Ziyad al-Nakhala on Monday warned that his movement would resume fighting if Israel doesn’t abide to the ceasefire arrangements mediated by Egypt.