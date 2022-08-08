Operation Breaking Dawn can help release of Israeli hostages in Gaza

‘The issue of captives is high on Prime Minister Lapid's priority list’

'Operation "Breaking Dawn"' opened the door to a political solution for the release of Israeli hostages held in Gaza, senior Israeli officials said Monday morning.

"We are fully aware that there is an opportunity opening in Gaza the day after (ending the 'Operation Breaking Dawn"')," they said at a press briefing, as a fragile ceasefire that came into effect on Sunday evening between the Palestinian terror group Islamic Jihad (PIJ) and Israel was respected overnight.

"We don't want to miss it by just having a ceasefire with Islamic Jihad," the officials said, as Gaza's ruling Hamas group still detains two Israelis - Avraham Mengistu and Hisham al-Sayed - who are believed to have entered Gaza on their own in 2014 and 2015.

The remains of two fallen Israeli soldiers, Hadar Goldin and Oron Shaul, have also been in the hands of the Islamist group since the 2014 Gaza war.

"The issue of captives is high on Prime Minister Lapid's priority list," Israeli officials assured, adding, "We are working to exploit every opportunity to address this issue as a humanitarian event."

"From the start, we wanted to focus only on Islamic Jihad. The decision was made to only act against them when there was a need to thwart an attack, and that's how we operated on Friday," the officials said referring to eliminating one of the leaders of the terrorist group Tayssir Al-Jabari.

During the operation, Israel conferred with Egypt and Qatar, while briefing the Americans on the details of the operation.

"Which has proven itself in terms of international support," the officials said, because "it was important to the Prime Minister that the world understood why we launched this operation."

"This transparency has been helpful. Ceasefire talks started on Saturday. Egyptian mediation was intense and our relationship with them was very close."

Finding that the Islamist group Hamas was not interested in an escalation was "an important element in the decision-making process."

"This time we knew for sure that Hamas wanted to be left out," the officials noted, but the ruling group in Gaza "did not fulfill its responsibility to prevent the escalation and we took notice."