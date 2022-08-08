Israel: Operation 'Breaking Dawn' was not 'by choice,' officials say

De-escalation was Prime Minister Yair Lapid's primary concern, officials say

Senior Israeli officials said Monday they were "satisfied" with the way the ceasefire with Palestinian Islamic Jihad held overnight.

"We can now start looking toward the next phase," one of the officials told reporters.

The officials stressed that Israel did not embark on the three-day operation "by our choice."

They said Islamic Jihad terrorists, particularly the two commanders eliminated during Operation "Breaking Dawn" in Gaza, were preparing to step up their operations against Israel.

Israel was aware that the arrest of senior Islamic Jihad commander Bassam al-Saadi in the West Bank town of Jenin would raise tensions, but did not expect it to be the spark that ignited such a serious escalation, officials said.

De-escalation was Prime Minister Yair Lapid's primary concern, they said.

Diplomatic efforts by other countries to pressure Islamic Jihad to curb its threats against Israel did not initially bear fruit, the officials continued.

Israel, for its part, limited movement near the Gaza border to reduce friction and avoid providing targets for Islamic Jihad snipers.

“But we couldn’t keep holding the Gaza border area in that situation, and our prior efforts failed to prevent the intention to carry out shooting attacks, and we understood we were moving toward an operation,” explained an official.

“Then we realized that Islamic Jihad does not intend to leave this issue without operating, and operating in a significant way.”

Israel also knew from the start that Hamas would not join the fight and that it would have to confront only the Tehran-backed terrorist group.