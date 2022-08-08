Analysis: A significant tactical victory, but no strategic outcome

Israel's achievement is impressive but the next round is just around the corner

Unlike previous rounds of fighting between Israel and Gaza, the Israeli military can be proud of the clear image of victory resulting from Operation "Breaking Dawn.” Not a victory by points, not a ‘near' victory, or a possible victory. A victory.

The swift operation, in which the top command of Palestinian Islamic Jihad was eliminated, undoubtedly surprised the terrorist organization, which found it difficult to react with any force. The Israel Defense Forces’ (IDF) operational and intelligence superiority has proven itself.

Prime Minister Yair Lapid, Defense Minister Benny Gantz and IDF Chief of Staff Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi, can be satisfied with the result: a short and focused operation (56 hours in total), concrete goals achieved, an impressive success rate for the Iron Dome interception system (over 95 percent success), few Israeli casualties, and no Israeli fatalities.

And perhaps the most significant achievement of all: Hamas, which rules the Gaza Strip with an iron fist and proudly refers to itself as the "Palestinian resistance," did not join in the fighting.

This was obviously a calculated move by decision makers in Jerusalem and Tel Aviv, but you can never know for sure how the other side will react. Hamas of course did not join in out of its own internal interests, but the fact that Israel acted in an almost surgical manner against Islamic Jihad (with the exception of two Hamas operatives who were killed indirectly) contributed to its decision to sit on the sidelines.

But no matter how impressive the IDFs achievement, there are still a number of points which should not be forgotten.

The first is that Islamic Jihad, as militant and threatening as it is, is still not the “real thing.” Hamas, against whom Israel fought in the previous round, Operation "Guardian of the Walls" last year, is.

It’s considerably larger and more powerful than Islamic Jihad. Its arsenal is far superior, and its forces more numerous and better trained. If this round saw up to 1,100 rockets and missiles launched from the Gaza Strip, in May 2021 the number of rockets fired at Israel totaled 4,300! Admittedly over 11 days, as opposed to the three this time, but the rate of launches from the Strip last year was much faster.

Secondly, Israel may have achieved a dramatic tactical victory, but it didn’t win strategically. A strategic victory in the Gaza conundrum will require more than just IDF superiority. And Egyptian mediation, which once again turned out to be the most important tool in bringing about an end to the fighting, will not be enough in any attempt to achieve long-term calm.

An even more important point: While everyone’s eyes were on the southern border, the greatest concrete threat to the State of Israel is in the north. If Hamas is many times bigger and stronger than Islamic Jihad, the Hezbollah terrorist organization in Lebanon, led by Sayyed Hassan Nasrallah, is many times bigger and stronger than Hamas.

Hezbollah has a huge arsenal of higher quality and more accurate weapons. Unlike the organizations in Gaza, which find themselves in rounds of fighting against Israel every few years and lose many of their capabilities, Hezbollah has been quietly strengthening since the end of the Second Lebanon War in 2006.

Although Israel works continuously to stop the arming of Hezbollah and thwarts, almost on a weekly basis, shipments of weapons and ammunition from Iran through Syria, its intelligence is never totally foolproof. There is, and possibly can never be, a 100 percent success rate.

Which means one thing: This current round is over. The next round is already around the corner.

Ariel Schmidberg is i24NEWS Head of News