Israel's Gantz says future preemptive strikes may be necessary

'If it becomes necessary, we will launch a preemptive strike in the future,' says Defense Minister Gantz

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid and Defense Minister Benny Gantz issued a joint statement on Monday following the conclusion of Operation "Breaking Dawn," Israel's military operation in the Gaza Strip.

"Operation 'Breaking Dawn' gave Israel back the initiative. It brought back Israeli deterrence. All goals were achieved," Lapid began. "Whoever tries to hurt us will pay with his life."

Sunday was also the major Jewish fast of Tisha B'Av, and Lapid noted the day in his speech, calling it "an opportunity to remember that our enemies are outside, not within us."

Lapid thanked Egypt's President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi, and the Egyptian Intelligence Minister, Abbas Kamel, for their work in brokering the ceasefire agreement between Israel and Islamic Jihad.

The prime minister stated the government - explicitly mentioning Finance Minister Avigdor Liberman - is "preparing an orderly program of aid and compensation for the residents" of the Gaza Envelope.

During Gantz's speech, the Defense Minister noted, "If it becomes necessary, we will launch a preemptive strike in the future as well to protect the citizens of Israel, its sovereignty and its infrastructure."

Gantz stated that three goals were achieved during Operation "Breaking Dawn": removing the immediate threat from Gaza, maintaining operation freedom of action and strengthening deterrence while conveying a "clear message to our enemies."

"The military achievement rests on operational and intelligence capabilities we have built over the years, on accuracy, on the best air defense system in the world, and on responsible and determined decision-making," Gantz continued.

"All of Israel are truly bonded to each other. I am hopeful that we will know a little more of this spirit throughout the year - only in this way will we be able to face the challenges we have developed."