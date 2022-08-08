'An incredible mission': IDF officer on operating Iron Dome

The anti-missile defense shows consistent improvement in rate of interception

Israel's Iron Dome air defense system intercepted between 96 and 97 percent of the rockets fired at the Jewish state by Palestinian terrorists during the 56-hour long Operation "Breaking Dawn," the Israeli military said on Monday.

When the Iron Dome was launched a decade ago, Israel Defense Forces (IDF) assessed that its interception rate was approximately 85 percent. Its efficiency increased to 90 percent during the 2014 Gaza war, reflecting a trend of consistent improvement culminating with its performance during this weekend's escalation.

To account for this exceptional success, Matthias Inbar, i24NEWS' defense and security specialist, spoke with Dana — last name redacted — , an IDF officer in charge of one of the many Iron Dome batteries.

Taking care of the management of one of the most efficient defense systems in the world at only 20 of age is not an easy task: these soldiers are trained in very difficult conditions to be combat-ready. The procedure they're relentlessly drilled to perform leaves no room for improvisation.

The role of each soldier is defined with absolute precision, so that everyone can carry out the mission as well as humanly possible; in Dana's words they must "take the lead, and show that they are in control of the situation."

Asked about the system's success during Operation "Breaking Dawn," Dana said that it was "constantly improving. We are constantly on alert to be as effective as possible."

Dana says that over the past three days she fully realized the crucial importance of "her incredible mission."

“Air Defense soldiers give all they've got, completely selflessly, for the sole purpose of protecting the Israeli civilians,” she concluded.