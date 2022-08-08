Iran Guards chief says Palestinians 'not alone' in fight against Israel

Israel 'once again showed its occupying and aggressive nature'

The head of Iran's Revolutionary Guards said Saturday that the Palestinians are "not alone" in their fight against Israel after the latest escalation between the Jewish state and one of Iran's proxies in the Gaza Strip came to a close.

"Today, all the anti-Zionist jihadi capabilities are on the scene in a united formation working to liberate Jerusalem and uphold the rights of the Palestinian people," Major General Hossein Salami said in a statement on the Guards' Sepah News website.

"We are with you on this path until the end, and let Palestine and the Palestinians know that they are not alone," he told the visiting leader of Palestinian Islamic Jihad Ziad al-Nakhala during a meeting in Tehran.

Israel launched a pre-emptive operation against the Iran-backed terrorists of the Islamic Jihad on Friday to avert an imminent attack following days of tensions along the Gaza border, killing one of the group's senior commanders.

Palestinians hit back with a barrage of rocket fire into Israel, in the territory's worst flare-up in a year.

Salami stressed that the Palestinian response showed "a new chapter" has begun and that Israel "will pay another heavy price for the recent crime."

"The Palestinian resistance is stronger today than in the past," he said, adding that their groups rediscovered an "ability to manage major wars."

Earlier, Iran's President Ebrahim Raisi said Israel "once again showed its occupying and aggressive nature to the world."