Israel: Zili, a dog from an elite unit, killed during a raid

'He was a four-legged warrior. He saved lives'

A dog belonging to Israel's elite Yamam counterterrorism police unit was killed by Palestinian terrorists on Tuesday morning.

Nine-year-old Belgian Malinois Zili was killed in a shootout in the West Bank city of Nablus in which three Palestinian terrorists were eliminated, including Ibrahim Nabulsi, a wanted member of the al-Aqsa Martyrs' Brigades.

Zili was buried in the unit's dog cemetery.

"The Yamam soldiers paid their last respects to man's best friend," the police said in a statement.

"Zili was part of the unit, appreciated and professional. He will be missed by the unit, the dog handlers and the fighters he accompanied on numerous operational missions," Prime Minister Yair Lapid said in a statement.

The Yamam is the only unit in Israel that is capable of educating, growing, training and having combat dogs,” said Matthias Inbar, defense affairs specialist at i24NEWS.

“These are dogs that are intensely trained and considered full-fledged fighters, just like the elite Yamam police,” he said.

The unit has facilities dedicated to canine development, and the dogs are considered true fighters.

Zili led hundreds of operations including arresting a terrorist operation in the middle of Ramallah.

"Fighters and animals go hand in hand and work together, there is a professional and emotional bond," Inbar added.