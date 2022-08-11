Break the Wave: 8 Palestinian suspects arrested in overnight raid

The wanted persons and the seized weapons were transferred to the security forces for further investigation

Israeli military (IDF) soldiers, along with the internal security service (Shin Bet) and the Border Police, arrested eight wanted suspects in the West Bank overnight on Thursday.

The soldiers operated throughout the West Bank, including in the villages of Silwad and a-Ram and the city of Hebron.

Three wanted people suspected of involvement in terrorist activities were arrested in the Elaida refugee camp. In the village of Azaria, the fighters located and confiscated “Carlo” guns, ammunition and police uniforms.

An additional two suspects were arrested in the Tulkarm refugee camp.

The soldiers also arrested a wanted man in the village of Yetta, locating and confiscating two illegal M-16 weapons and two pistols. The forces also operated in the villages of Abu Kash and Al Muayir, arresting two people.

The wanted persons and the seized weapons were transferred to the security forces for further investigation, according to an IDF spokesperson.

No casualties to Israeli forces were reported.

Israel initiated the ongoing Break the Wave counterterrorism operation in the West Bank to prevent further terrorist attacks against Israelis following a series of deadly attacks earlier in the year that, in total, claimed the lives of 19 people.