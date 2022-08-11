Illegal West Bank outpost Ramat Migron demolished

Far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir of the Religious Zionism party calls it 'selective enforcement'

Israeli security forces dismantled the illegal Ramat Migron outpost in the West Bank Wednesday night and evacuated the activists living there.

The Civil Administration, which oversees the management of the West Bank, said security forces removed the illegal structures erected at the site "in accordance with the authorities and procedures, as well as operational considerations."

For an Explainer on West Bank settlements vs. outposts, click here.

Three families were living in the outpost as well as several youths. The families' homes were destroyed, as well as other structures on the site, settlement activists said on social networks.

According to a report, police confiscated the cell phones of some activists during the operation.

Far-right lawmaker Itamar Ben-Gvir of the Religious Zionism party criticized the government, calling it "selective enforcement."

"The far-left government of [Defense Minister Benny] Gantz, [Prime Minister Yair] Lapid and [Interior Minister Ayelet] Shaked continues to act in a racist and discriminatory manner toward Jewish settlements," Ben-Gvir said in a statement, adding that the evacuation "proves how out of touch the government is and how much it is destroying the state from within."

The small outpost of Ramat Migron, northeast of Jerusalem, was located a few hundred meters from a former illegal outpost with the same name, which was evacuated in 2011. At the time, it was the largest outpost in the West Bank, with over 300 people.

While the international community considers all settlement activity to be illegal, Israel differentiates between legal construction, authorized by the Defense Ministry on state-owned land, and illegal outposts built without the necessary permits, often on private Palestinian land.