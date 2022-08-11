Israel's Gantz: Iran transfers tens of millions of dollars to Islamic Jihad annually

'Israel will continue to act against the Iranian emissaries with its partners,' says Defense Minister Gantz

Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz said in a joint statement with his Cypriot counterpart, Charlembus Petrides, that "in recent years, Iran has transferred, through the Revolutionary Guards, tens of millions of dollars to Islamic Jihad every year."

"Iran, via the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps, transfers know-how and attempts to smuggle materials to Gaza, which are then used to build weapons aimed at civilians," Gantz said.

Gantz added that during Operation “Breaking Dawn,” which ended Sunday night, more than a thousand Islamic Jihad rockets were fired at populated Israeli areas. Of the 1,100 missiles, 200 never reached their target.

"The Ayatollah regime of Iran was also involved in (this conflict). Israel will continue to act against the Iranian emissaries with its partners," he continued.

"Islamic Jihad in Gaza is a violent Iranian proxy. Their leadership visits Iran and meets Iranian leaders frequently," Gantz said.

The head of Islamic Jihad, Ziyad al-Nakhalah, was in Tehran last week - just as his militant organization was confronting Israel in Gaza - attending meetings with senior Iranian officials. He met with President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein Amir-Abdollahian, and the Supreme Leader's top advisor Ali Akbar Velayati.

Ziyad Al-Nakhala further claimed in 2018 that "the weapons with which the resistance in Gaza wages war are Iranian weapons, from the first bullet to the missile. Even the locally manufactured weapons are Iranian."

"On the strategic level, Israel will continue to work with our partners in facing Iranian aggression, which harms security and stability everywhere - from the Israel-Gaza border to the Mediterranean Sea, to the Gulf and beyond," Gantz said.