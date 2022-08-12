Report: IDF shells Hezbollah observation post in Syria

2 people reported wounded

An Israel Defense Forces (IDF) tank on Friday shelled an observation post in Syria used by the Lebanese terrorist group Hezbollah to spy on the movement of Israeli troops, according to Syrian sources.

At least two people were reportedly injured in the strike.

The post targeted was in the village of al-Hamidiya in the regime-controlled Quneitra Governorate. It was apparently built by the Syrian military but used mainly by Hezbollah operatives.

The Israeli military carried out numerous strikes in Syria in recent years, typically targeting Iranian and Hezbollah outposts and weapons convoys.

More to follow