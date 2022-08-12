IDF delayed Gaza operation to avoid endangering Palestinian girl

'Fighters acted morally and professionally, just as we educate for and expect of our soldiers'

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) on Friday said they delayed the beginning of the military operation against the Islamic Jihad terrorists in Gaza due to the proximity of a young Palestinian girl to one of the targeted outposts.

Israel launched Operation “Breaking Dawn” last Friday to foil planned attacks by Gazan terrorists on civilian population; after three days, which saw over 350 rockets fired at Israel, an Egypt-mediated ceasefire took effect.

"As part of the opening strike, the company received a mission to destroy an enemy position of the Islamic Jihad terrorist organization," according to an account of the unnamed IDF officer who took part in coordinating the operation.

"After receiving the order to open fire towards enemy targets, the tank crew noticed a young girl and another person who were in the area of ​​the target. The tank commander reported the presence of non-involved people in the area and held fire."

"We waited until they left and after a few minutes when the area was cleared the team went up to the position and successfully destroyed the target. During Operation "Breaking Dawn," the fighters acted morally, professionally and punctually as we educate and expect of our soldiers and commanders in the unit."