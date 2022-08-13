Israeli court acquits Palestinian terror suspect who had 'change of heart'

It will send a message 'to every Palestinian who decided to attack innocent people that there is a way back'

An Israeli military court on Thursday acquitted a West Bank Palestinian who was charged with attempting a terrorist attack on the grounds that he didn’t follow through with his plan.

According to the indictment, Moataz Bari went to the central Israeli city of Rosh Ha’ayin in 2020 to shoot Israelis. After walking through the city armed for hours, he changed his mind, shortly before he was arrested.

The indictment added that Bari worked in the city located near the Israel-West Bank border and purchased a pistol after the death of his girlfriend in a car accident, which led him to decide to take his own life while targeting others.

He prepared a will and crossed into Israel through a breach in the separation barrier.

Judge Lieutenant-Colonel Rani Amar ruled that Bari should be absolved of intentional attempted homicide because he refrained from his intended attack out of remorse.

Amar suggested that an acquittal would send a message “to every Palestinian who decided to attack innocent people that there is a way back.”

The military prosecution argued that Bari should be convicted since he changed his version of the story, making his testimony unreliable, and asserted that he was looking for a suitable victim before being arrested.

Merav Khoury, Bari’s lawyer, said that despite having ample opportunities to go through with the attack, he actively prevented the shooting.

The judges accepted her claim and ruled that Bari didn’t carry out the attack because of a change of heart. He was ultimately convicted of dealing arms, carrying a firearm, stone-throwing, and illegal entry into Israel.