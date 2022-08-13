Israeli official says incident shows UN hypocrisy

Sarah Mascroft, head of the United Nations office tasked with providing humanitarian aid to Palestinians, was removed from her post after tweeting out a condemnation of the rocket barrage fired at Israel by terrorists in the Gaza Strip last week, the Times of Israel website reported on Saturday.

Mascroft — in the job since January 2019 — was forced to delete her tweet, apologize for it and close her account on the platform due to backlash within the organization.

It is understood that her next UN post is likely to amount to a relative demotion.

The tweet that landed her in hot water read “Relieved to see a ceasefire agreed ending hostilities impacting both Palestinians and Israeli civilians. Such indiscriminate rocket fire of Islamic Jihad provoking Israeli retaliation is condemned. The safety of all civilians is paramount — the ceasefire must be upheld.”

During the three-day escalation between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad group, the latter fired over 350 rockets at the Jewish state.

An Israeli official speaking on condition of anonymity told i24NEWS that while Israel does not officially comment on the matter, "we can say Jerusalem has followed the developments closely and with great interest," adding that it offered an illustration of the UN's "hypocrisy" on Israel.