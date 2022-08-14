Ben Barak: Public opinion in Gaza kept Hamas out of latest conflict

'Hamas did not enter the battle for fear of angering public opinion in Gaza'

Ram Ben Barak said during an exclusive interview with i24NEWS' Arabic channel that Hamas did not enter Israel's recent conflict with Palestinian Islamic Jihad for fear of angering public opinion in Gaza.

The head of the Knesset's (Israeli parliament) Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Ben Barak also discussed the threat from the north.

"Israel takes Hezbollah's threats seriously, and we warn [Hezbollah leader] Hassan Nasrallah against violating the sovereignty of the State of Israel," he said.

Ben Barak added that in the event that Hezbollah launched a war in the north, "Israel is ready to do so, warning Nasrallah that he will pay a heavy price, and Hezbollah knows very well that we are a strong country and that it should not commit that foolishness."

On the possibility of opening a front from the Golan Heights in the event of a war with Hezbollah, Ben Barak indicated that "Israel is ready for such a scenario, and there is a possibility that militias affiliated with Iran will carry out such a scenario, but Israel is ready for that."

On the issue of demarcation of the border with Lebanon and the Karish gas field, Ben Barak said: "We have not given up our resources, and there is a clear line on the border. Line 29 is very clear and clearly delineates where the border is." About 20 percent to 25 percent of the gas leakage, and all drilling work will be on the Lebanese side, and the issue of compensation for the gas that leaked to our side is dependent on negotiations."

While addressing the issue of the possibility of superpowers reaching a nuclear agreement with Iran after submitting a final draft agreement, Ben Barak indicated that Israel is not part of the agreement and has all options to respond to a nuclear Iran.

For his part, Ben Barak denied allegations that the background of the recent military operation in the Gaza Strip is linked to political motives and the gains of Israeli Prime Minister Yair Lapid before the upcoming parliamentary elections, noting that Israel gave Hamas a time limit in order to convince the Islamic Jihad movement to remove the threat, and what prompted Israel to do such an operation is a security threat and not politically motivated.

Ben Barak stressed that his government's policy is "not tolerating terrorist operations," stressing at the same time, "that Israel provides facilities to the Palestinians," noting that "Hamas did not enter the last battle because it understood that it would receive a strong blow, and it had fears of internal public opinion" due to the economic crisis.

Ben Barak referred to the existence of two states, a state in the West Bank and a state in Gaza and said: "The Palestinian Authority is very weak and Hamas is a terrorist movement."

He praised the head of the Unified List, Mansour Abbas, a partner in the government coalition, and said: “Mansour Abbas is, in my view, the most important Arab leader since the establishment of the State of Israel."

Ben Barak stressed that "there is no difference between Representative Ahmad Tibi and opposition leader Benjamin Netanyahu, noting that both of them "mobilize citizens' feelings in order to win votes."