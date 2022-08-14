Israeli army strikes near Tartus in Syria (Syrian media)

Explosions reported around Syrian coastal city

Explosions were reported on Sunday night around the Syrian coastal city of Tartus, with Syrian media attributing the blasts to Israeli airstrikes.

Unconfirmed reports on social media indicated that Israeli jets launched at least two missiles from the skies over Lebanon toward Syrian territory.

Video circulating online appeared to show Syrian air defense missiles activated.

This is a developing story