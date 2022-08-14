English
Israeli army strikes near Tartus in Syria (Syrian media)

i24NEWS

An airstrike attributed to Israel near Damascus, Syria, on April 27, 2022.
SANA / AFPAn airstrike attributed to Israel near Damascus, Syria, on April 27, 2022.

Explosions reported around Syrian coastal city

Explosions were reported on Sunday night around the Syrian coastal city of Tartus, with Syrian media attributing the blasts to Israeli airstrikes.

Unconfirmed reports on social media indicated that Israeli jets launched at least two missiles from the skies over Lebanon toward Syrian territory.

Video circulating online appeared to show Syrian air defense missiles activated.

This is a developing story

