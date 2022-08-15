US condemns attack in Jerusalem's Old City

Ned Price: We 'stand firmly' with Israel after attack leaves five American citizens wounded

US State Department spokesperson Ned Price on Sunday blasted the terrorist attack near Jerusalem that wounded eight people earlier that day, including five Americans.

"The United States strongly condemns the terrorist attack outside the Old City of Jerusalem that wounded at least eight victims, including at least five US citizens. We wish all the victims a speedy recovery," Price said in a statement.

"We remain in close contact with our Israeli partners and stand firmly with them in the face of this attack."

Price said US officials in Jerusalem, including Ambassador Tom Nides, was in contact with the families of the US victims.

In the early hours of Sunday, a gunman opened fire on a bus. A 26-year-old Palestinian, Amir Sidawi, later turned himself in to police.

Three people were hospitalized in serious condition, including a pregnant woman whose baby was delivered prematurely in Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek hospital.

"All those who seek to harm us should know that they will pay a price," Prime Minister Yair Lapid said following the attack.