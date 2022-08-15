Jerusalem: Suspect who tried to stab security officers shot dead

Border Police officers had come to locate weapons in the Kafr 'Aqab neighborhood

Israeli Border Police agents neutralized a suspect who had tried to stab them during an operation to locate weapons in the Kafr 'Aqab neighborhood of northeastern Jerusalem, overnight from Sunday to Monday.

As part of the operations of the Jerusalem Police Undercover Unit, Israeli forces were preparing to search the home of a person suspected of possessing weapons, the Border Police said in a statement.

As officers closed in on the target, the suspect's family members came out and caused a scuffle.

Border Police said the suspect suddenly came out of the house with a knife in his hand and tried to stab the officers who responded by shooting him.

The suspect received medical treatment at the scene by the unit's medics, before being evacuated to a military hospital where he was declared dead.

Jerusalem was the scene of a violent attack in the early hours of Sunday when a gunman opened fire on a bus outside the Old City. A 26-year-old Palestinian, Amir Sidawi, later turned himself in to police.

Three people were reported in serious condition, including a pregnant woman whose baby was delivered prematurely in Jerusalem's Shaare Zedek hospital.

"All those who seek to harm us should know that they will pay a price," Prime Minister Yair Lapid said following the attack.