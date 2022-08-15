Israeli army neutralizes Hamas tunnel in northern Gaza Strip

Tunnel did not pose a threat to residents of Israeli border towns

The Israeli army announced on Monday that they identified and neutralized a tunnel in the northern Gaza Strip belonging to the Hamas terrorist organization.

The tunnel with two routes was dug toward Israeli territory but did not cross the newly-constructed underground sensory barrier and thus did not pose a threat to neighboring communities, the military said.

"The neutralization of this tunnel joins a long list of covert and open operations that significantly damaged the underground terrorist tunnel program of the Hamas terrorist organization, and we will continue to go after them," said Brigadier General Nimrod Aloni, outgoing commanding officer of the Gaza Division.

The Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said that the tunnel routes were initially neutralized during Operation "Guardian of the Walls" in May 2021, but that a recent attempt to restore an old tunnel route was identified.

Israel Defense Forces Aerial view of the Hamas terrorist tunnel in the northern Gaza Strip near the Israeli border.

The IDF earlier this month concluded its three-day Operation "Breaking Dawn" against Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) terrorists in the Gaza Strip. The IDF said in the statement that they remain prepared for a "wide range of scenarios" following the hostilities with PIJ.

In an interview with i24NEWS' Arabic channel, the head of the Knesset's (Israeli parliament) Foreign Affairs and Defense Committee, Ram Ben Barak, said that Hamas stayed out of the latest escalation because "it understood that it would receive a strong blow, and it had fears of internal public opinion" due to the economic crisis.