Israel rejects appeal to release Islamic Jihad prisoner on hunger strike

Israel’s Military Court of Appeals rejected an appeal to release a member of the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ), who is under administrative detention without trial and on an ongoing 165-day hunger strike in protest.

In a ruling on Monday, Judge Lieutenant-Colonel Eyal Yinon said that despite Khalil Awawdeh’s deteriorating health, he would still pose enough danger if he were released. He was recently deemed by doctors to be at risk of permanent neurological damage, and was transported to an emergency room where he refused treatment.

Yinon said the court hopes Awadeh will end his hunger strike, suggesting that the key to improving his health rests in his own hands.

Ahlam Haddad, the PIJ member’s lawyer, said she plans to petition the ruling in Israel’s High Court of Justice as it endangers Awawdeh’s life.

The Palestinian prisoner hit headlines when the PIJ demanded his release as part of an Egyptian-brokered ceasefire to end a three-day conflict between the Gaza-based extremist group and Israel.

Critics who condemn administrative detention say it denies prisoners due process. But Israel urges that it is necessary to keep dangerous militants off the streets and to hold suspects without divulging sensitive intelligence.

Dr. Lina Qasem-Hassan, of Physicians for Human Rights Israel, visited Awawdeh last week at the hospital where he was transferred. She said he weighed around 90 pounds.

Awawdeh renewed his hunger strike in early July to protest his detention following a short lapse. The 40-year-old Palestinian is reportedly from the West Bank village of Idna, near Hebron.