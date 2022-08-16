Israeli soldier killed by friendly fire laid to rest in Netanya

'I knew my brother's soul was spiritual and full of prayers'

Staff Sergeant Natan Fitoussi, who was killed on Monday evening by "friendly fire" following an identification error, was buried on Tuesday evening at the Netanya military cemetery.

Hundreds of Fitoussi's family and friends gathered to accompany him to his final resting place.

“There is a new star in the sky,” his father Yossef said with a lump in his throat during an eulogy. Fitoussi's mother Rina addressed the hundreds in attendance in Hebrew and asked to "shout out with her to thank God."

Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90 Funeral of soldier Natan Fitoussi on August 16, 2022.

"I knew my brother's soul was spiritual and full of prayers. He walked like a hero," said one of his sisters, in tears.

"You have undergone difficult training... I am heartbroken to speak of you in the past tense. You were a beloved fighter, taking an important part in the achievements of the battalion," addressed a commander of the brigade.

Tuesday evening, the Israeli army presented the conclusions of its "preliminary investigation" into the case. The findings will be transferred to the Military Advocate General.

Fitoussi, 20, was posthumously promoted from the rank of Sergeant to the rank of Staff Sergeant.