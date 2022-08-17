Lawyers call probe of suspected soldier in friendly fire killing ‘scandalous, unfair’

Military Advocate General demands that the probe be halted due to the suspected soldier's 'mental distress'

Lawyers representing the Israeli soldier who in a friendly fire incident shot and killed his comrade earlier this week urged on Wednesday the Military Police to cease its ongoing investigation.

Citing his “mental distress,” the Military Advocate General demanded that the interrogation of the Sergeant be halted due to the “lack of sleep and stress he is under.”

The advocate general charged that the questioning was “scandalous” and “unfair.”

Staff Sergeant Natan Fitoussi (20) was shot and killed by friendly fire near the West Bank village of Tulkarm on Monday, as he returned to a guard post and was misidentified as hostile.

Fitoussi was laid to rest at the Netanya military cemetery on Tuesday.

According to the Israeli army’s initial probe into the incident, the shooting soldier followed the military’s open-fire procedures – which include shouting at the suspect to halt, firing into the air, and only using deadly force if a threat is felt.

The French-Israeli told his comrades that he was leaving to go pray and would return later. But upon his return, his comrade “shot him [twice] after an arrest procedure, which included shooting into the air and at the legs,” military spokesperson Brigadier General Ran Kochav told Kan public broadcaster.

It was unclear why he was misidentified as a threat. The military investigation is seeking to determine how the incident unfolded, why the shooter thought Fitoussi to be a suspect, and why Fitoussi didn’t stop or follow his comrade’s orders to identify himself.