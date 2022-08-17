Israel's armed drones allowed for 'surgical' precision in Gaza

Israeli drones hit dozens of targets during Operation 'Breaking Dawn'

The Israeli Air Force's fleet of armed and surveillance drones was "an integral part" of last week's fighting against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip, military officials said Wednesday.

According to the Israeli army (IDF), the drones flew more than 2,000 hours around 100 sorties and hit some 10 targets during Operation "Breaking Dawn," which took place between August 5 and 8.

Click here for an Explainer on Gaza's militant factions.

The drone that saw the most use was the Elbit Hermes 450, which is operated by the Air Force's 161st Squadron and Artillery Corps Unit 5252 from Palmachim Air Base.

"The whole of Gaza is 'covered' by drones collecting intelligence around the clock. From this intelligence, the Southern Command, Gaza Division, Air Force, and other branches produce high-quality intelligence that turns into targets," said Brigadier General Omri Dor, Palmachim's commander.

"Some of these targets were attacked by helicopters and fighter jets, and of course by our drones, which are also an integral part of the IDF's offensive posture," he added.

In total, the IDF claimed to strike 170 targets, including two senior Islamic Jihad operatives, 17 observation posts, 45 rocket and mortar launch sites, eight military camps, eight weapons caches, six workshops for the production of weapons, three targets linked to the Islamic Jihad naval force, and an "attack tunnel."

For his part, Brigadier General Neri Horowitz, commander of the artillery corps, said "the drones swept the Gaza Strip in the days preceding the battle, which gave them the intelligence necessary to target with precision" the different targets.