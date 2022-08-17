Report: Palestinian killed, dozens injured in Joseph's Tomb clashes

This is a developing story

One Palestinian was killed and several others were seriously in clashes with Israel security forces Wednesday night in Nablus, the West Bank, according to Palestinian reports.

More than 30 were injured in fighting with security forces, according to the Palestinian WAFA news agency, there to protect Jewish worshippers visiting Joseph's Tomb, the prophet's final resting site believed by Jewish groups to be located at a shrine in city.

Israeli media said gunmen opened fire on a bus taking Jews to the site.

More to follow