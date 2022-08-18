Meetings with Abbas necessary for ‘security coordination’ - Israel’s DM Gantz

Defense minister urged opponents not to play politics with Israel's security

Israel's Defense Minister Benny Gantz on Wednesday defended his recent meetings with Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas following the latter's remarks that accused Israel of committing "50 holocausts."

Gantz said his meetings with Abbas were "necessary because of the ongoing security coordination between Israel and the Palestinian Authority."

"We are dealing with a complex security and political reality, the consequences of which we saw only a week ago in the region," Gantz stressed during a tour of the south of Israel after last week's fighting with Palestinian Islamic Jihad in the Gaza Strip.

"Abbas' words are despicable and false. I demanded that he retract them and it was good that he did," the minister added.

“I hear criticism of my conversations and those of the security establishment with the Palestinian Authority leadership and on the ground. I will continue to do whatever is necessary to maintain security stability, guarantee freedom of action of the State of Israel, and above all to protect human life," Gantz noted, urging his opponents not to play politics with Israel’s security.

Earlier on Tuesday, speaking at a press conference in Berlin after a meeting with German Chancellor Olaf Scholz Abbas claimed that Israel committed “50 holocausts” against Palestinians.

His remarks sparked outrage both in Israel and Germany. Abbas later issued a statement saying "the Holocaust is the most heinous crime in modern human history."