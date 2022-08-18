Israel: 2 women hold senior positions in Mossad, first time in history

There are currently four women in the Mossad senior command level, known as the Department Heads Forum

Israel’s intelligence agency, Mossad, announced on Thursday that for the first time in its history, two women were appointed to key positions in the organization.

The names of the officials remain undisclosed. According to the Mossad’s statement, A. became the head of the intelligence directorate in the organization, becoming the first woman to hold this position, while H. was appointed her deputy.

“A. grew out of the ranks of the Mossad and has been serving at the core of the intelligence work for about 20 years,” the statement said, adding that in her new role, A. is entrusted “with the formation of the strategic intelligence picture at the national level on a series of issues, including: the Iranian nuclear, global terrorism and normalization with the Arab world.”

She is also responsible for intelligence in all Mossad operations and manages its employees in the fields of intelligence collection, analysis and research.

Earlier another female official was promoted to the head of the Iran department, one of the most influential positions in the organization. K. is responsible “for the Mossad's strategy in dealing with the Iranian threat in all its forms and is responsible for leading the combined campaign of operations, technology and intelligence in the Mossad together with the IDF and all security branches.”

Director of the Mossad David Barnea underlined that "from the moment they enter the gates of the organization, there is full equality between women and men.”

“Many women serve in all operational positions, as fighters and as operatives and integrate into the core of operational and intelligence work with talent, professionalism and resourcefulness. The door to progress up to the highest levels of command is open to both women and men, according to their suitability and skills," he added.

There are currently four women in the Mossad senior command level, known as the Department Heads Forum.