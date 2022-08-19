Israel says it struck ‘third country’ during latest Gaza operation

'If there is no operation, there is defense. This is a very complex task that we must not take for granted'

Israeli military chief Lieutenant-General Aviv Kochavi revealed Thursday that his forces attacked another unnamed country during Israel’s Operation ‘Breaking Dawn’ against the Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ) in Gaza earlier this month.

“Ten days ago, the [Israeli army] hit with great precision Tayseer Jabari, who is an arch-terrorist,” Kochavi said at a conference, referring to the top PIJ commander who was in charge of the extremist group’s rocket arsenal and of coordination with Hamas, before being killed in an Israeli strike.

“At the same time, [Israeli forces] carried out a wave of arrests in [the West Bank], and at the same time attacked a third country, and carried out defense along the rest of the country’s borders,” he added.

He stopped short of naming the “third country” that he said was struck during the conflict with Gaza between August 5 and 8.

“If there is no operation, then there is defense,” Kochavi continued. “This is a very complex task that we must not take for granted.”

The location of the “third country” is a topic of speculation among Israeli media, i24NEWS defense correspondent Jonathan Regev referred to past Israeli operations and the language that Kochavi used.

“Kochavi saying ‘360-degree defense of the borders,’ meaning perhaps a country bordering Israel. And in this sense, let’s go back three years to the previous operation against the PIJ in 2019… at the same time, Israel operated in Syria," said Regev.

“The Islamic Jihad has its branch in Gaza, but its leaders live abroad, mostly in Syria. Kochavi could perhaps be hinting that Israel was not only trying to kill PIJ commanders in Gaza, but also leaders elsewhere.”