Less than half of Gaza casualties in Israeli op tied to terrorist groups – report

Of the 49 fatalities, 12 were affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad and five had ties to Hamas

Less than half of those killed in Gaza during Israel’s Operation ‘Breaking Dawn’ was tied to Palestinian terrorist groups, according to an analysis published last week by The Meir Amit Intelligence and Terrorism Information Center (ITIC).

Of the 49 fatalities reviewed by the Israeli research institute, 12 were affiliated with the Palestinian Islamic Jihad – which Israel was in direct conflict with from August 5 to 8 – and five with Gaza’s ruling Hamas faction.

Six others from the Fatah political party and one from the Democratic Front for the Liberation of Palestine were also killed during the latest fighting.

The other 25 casualties were reportedly either unaffiliated victims or civilians.

According to the ITIC, 38 people were killed in Israeli airstrikes and 11 died from misfired Palestinian rockets.

Four of those killed by a failed rocket launch were reported to be affiliated with terrorist organizations, and 20 of those who were killed as a result of the Israeli operation were tied to a Palestinian group.

In a briefing on August 8, Israel’s army spokesperson Brigadier-General Ran Kochav said that 26 civilians died during the conflict – 11 in Israeli airstrikes and at least 15 by Islamic Jihad rockets.

Earlier this week, Haaretz cited “several defense sources” as saying that five children in Gaza’s Jabalia refugee camp were killed in an Israeli airstrike, despite several Israeli officers reportedly blaming Islamic Jihad rockets immediately after the incident.