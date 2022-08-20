The all-female cell planned shooting attack on Israeli checkpoint

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers on Saturday arrested three Palestinian women carrying a firearm and notes stating they wished to die in the perpetration of a terrorist attack against Israelis.

The three would-be terrorists were detained near a checkpoint near the Israeli community of Alfei Menashe in the West Bank.

They were spotted driving toward the checkpoint — where they intended to gun down Israeli soldiers — and detained before they could reach their destination.

They were armed with an improvised submachine gun known colloquially as "Carlo."

The Palestinians were taken for interrogation by Israel's security services, a military spokesperson said.