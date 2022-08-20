English
West Bank: IDF arrest 3 Palestinian women carrying firearm, suicide notes

i24NEWS

Israel Defense Forces/Flash90A 'Carlo' submachine gun confiscated from an all-female terrorist cell at a West Bank checkpoint on August 20, 2022.

The all-female cell planned shooting attack on Israeli checkpoint

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) soldiers on Saturday arrested three Palestinian women carrying a firearm and notes stating they wished to die in the perpetration of a terrorist attack against Israelis. 

The three would-be terrorists were detained near a checkpoint near the Israeli community of Alfei Menashe in the West Bank.

They were spotted driving toward the checkpoint — where they intended to gun down Israeli soldiers — and detained before they could reach their destination. 

They were armed with an improvised submachine gun known colloquially as "Carlo."

The Palestinians were taken for interrogation by Israel's security services, a military spokesperson said.

