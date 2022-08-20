Report: No new concessions to Iran, US tells Israel

New Iran deal isn't expected in immediate future, according to US officials

Washington assured Israel that it won't make any concessions to Iran's nuclear ambitions and, what's more, a new deal on Tehran's uranium enrichment program won't be announced in the immediate term, a Hebrew-language outlet reported Saturday.

The report by Walla News comes as the EU-coordinated negotiations to revive the deal known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, or JCPOA, entered the final stretch, as the US is "studying" the Iranian response to its final proposal.

Israel regards Iran's nuclear program as an existential threat and views the 2015 deal — left in tatters after the previous US administration unilaterally pulled out in 2018 — as too lenient toward the Islamic Republic.

Iran's official IRNA news agency reported earlier in the week that "an agreement will be concluded if the United States reacts with realism and flexibility" to Iran's response.

According to the Walla report, the administration of President Joe Biden sought to calm Jerusalem by assuring it that Washington has not "softened" its categorical stance that Iran should never acquire atomic weapons.

Moreover, the message went, it was the Iranians who caved in and gave up on the demand that the Revolutionary Guards Corps be removed from a terrorism blacklist.

According to the report, Israeli officials were not "completely" reassured by the guarantees from their American counterparts.