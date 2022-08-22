'Break the Wave:' 8 wanted suspects arrested in overnight West Bank raid

During the raid in Tulkarm, stones and Molotov cocktails were thrown at the Israeli soldiers

Israeli military (IDF) soldiers, along with the country's internal security service and Border Police, arrested eight wanted persons with reported ties to terrorism throughout the West Bank Sunday night.

This comes amid the ongoing Operation "Break the Wave," aiming to prevent terrorist attacks against Israelis.

The raid occurred in the West Bank villages of Al-Khader, Asakra, al-Azariya, Shuqba and Burqa, among others. While operating in the city of Nablus and surrounding towns, the IDF arrested four wanted people suspected of involvement in terrorist activities.

The IDF also operated in the Tulkarm refugee camp and arrested a wanted person. During the raid in Tulkarm, stones and Molotov cocktails were thrown at the Israeli soldiers, who responded with gunfire, according to an IDF spokesperson statement.

Moreover, the soldiers operated in the towns of Azzun and Jaba and apprehend three additional suspects, the statement continued.

A total of eight wanted people were arrested during the night and were transferred for further investigation.

No casualties to Israeli forces were reported.

Israel initiated the ongoing "Break the Wave" counterterrorism operation in the West Bank to prevent further terrorist attacks against Israelis following a series of deadly attacks earlier this year that, in total, claimed the lives of 19 people.

The last West Bank raid took place in early August, arresting eight wanted suspects.