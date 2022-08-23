Israel: Palestinian hunger-striking prisoner might die ‘at any time’ - doctor

'There is no doubt there is a risk to his life'

Palestinian prisoner Khalil Awawdeh, who is in critical condition after being on hunger strike since March, could die at any moment due to heart or kidney failure, a doctor who examined him said Monday.

An Israeli military court on Friday temporarily suspended Awadeh’s detention to allow him to be admitted to Assaf Harofeh Medical Center near Tel Aviv without restrictions. Dr. Lina Qasem–Hassan, who visited him, said the prisoner, who is already suffering from malnutrition and neurological damage caused by nearly 170 days of hunger strike, could die at any moment.

“There is no doubt there is a risk to his life,” the doctor working with Physicians for Human Rights stated.

Awawdeh was arrested by Israeli police on suspicion of involvement in militant activity as a member of Palestinian Islamic Jihad (PIJ). He has been held in administrative detention for months without being charged with a crime.

The prisoner’s lawyer Ahlam Haddad said he intended to continue his hunger strike until full release despite the rapidly deteriorating condition. Earlier on Monday, Israel's High Court rejected the defense’s appeal for Awawdeh’s release which means he could return to jail once released from the hospital.

Following a recent three-day conflict between Israel and Gaza militants, PIJ also demanded Awawdeh to be freed along with the movement’s leader detained by the Israeli security forces Bassem al-Saadi earlier in August, as part of the ceasefire deal mediated by Egypt. Israeli officials, however, denied agreeing to such a condition.