Israel: Details released of prisoner accused of raping prison guards

'The fight against sexual harassment is one of my priorities at the Public Security Ministry'

Israel's Central District Court on Tuesday lifted the gag order over details of the imprisoned Palestinian convicted terrorist who was accused of raping a female prison guard in the Gilboa high-security prison in northern Israel.

The accused security prisoner was named Mahmoud Atallah, who has ties to the Fatah political party, the largest faction of the Palestine Liberation Organization.

Atallah is serving a life sentence for the 2003 killing of a Palestinian woman in the West Bank city of Ramallah who was suspected of assisting Israeli forces. He is also accused of assaulting two other female guards while in prison.

Earlier this month, Israeli police opened a probe into the alleged "four-time" rape at the Gilboa Correctional Center in 2015.

Also on Tuesday, Israel’s Defense Minister Benny Gantz and Public Security Minister Omer Barlev on Tuesday launched an investigation into the conscription of women into the prison service as guards.

An appointed team will be responsible for reviewing the roles assigned to women within the Israeli prison services and, if necessary, redefining the characterization and requirements of positions in accordance with the law.

Until the end of the investigation, the two senior officials will impose a number of immediate provisions in order to guarantee the safety of prison guards.

These measures include temporarily banning female guards from working alone with security prisoners, as well as scheduling inspections to be carried out by the Israeli army and domestic security agency, Shin Bet, to ensure that the personal safety of guards is met.

The team – jointly appointed by the Defense and Public Security Ministries – will submit its recommendations by the end of November.

"The fight against sexual harassment is one of my priorities at the Public Security Ministry," said Barlev.