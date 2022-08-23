English
Houthis could open front in war with Hezbollah - Israeli security source

Adham Habiballah

A photo shows the installation of drone models in Tahrir Square in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, on January 18, 2022.
MOHAMMED HUWAIS / AFPA photo shows the installation of drone models in Tahrir Square in the Yemeni capital, Sanaa, on January 18, 2022.

Israeli official says 'the real danger that Israel faces is in Yemen'

Israeli security sources told i24NEWS Arabic correspondent Adham Habiballah that they do not rule out the possibility of a military confrontation between Lebanon's Hezbollah and Israel during the coming period.

The sources pointed out that the liquidation of leaders of Iran's Revolutionary Guards (IRGC) in operations attributed to Israel has shaken confidence in Tehran and caused panic in the IRGC.

Therefore, Iran, through Hezbollah, seeks to deal a strong blow through a military operation that would restore the rules of engagement between the two parties.  

A high-ranking security source hinted during an interview with the i24NEWS correspondent that the real danger facing Israel lies in Yemen, and that the possibility of targeting Israel by the Ansar Allah Al Houthi group is now a reality, in coordination between the Houthi rebels and Hezbollah. 

The security official added that Hezbollah is deceiving Israel by highlighting the northern front, but Israel is taking into account the possibility of opening a front from the south through Houthi missiles. 

