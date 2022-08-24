'Break the Wave:' Israeli forces arrest 14 suspected terrorists in West Bank

Soldiers confiscate three M-16 weapons, a pistol, ammunition, and military equipment

Israeli forces arrested 14 suspected terrorists in overnight raids in the West Bank as part of Operation "Break the Wave" triggered by a series of attacks on Israeli civilians earlier this year.

Soldiers from Israel's army, Shin Bet internal security service, and Border Police conducted operations throughout the West Bank, according to a statement from Israel's Army Spokesperson's Unit.

Israel Defense Forces An Israeli soldier photographed during an overnight operation in the West Bank, on August 24, 2022.

Soldiers raided Palestinian areas, including the villages of Beit Sahour, Al-Mazra'a al-Qibliya, Silwad, Jayus, and the city of Hebron.

In addition to the arrests, Israeli forces confiscated three M-16 weapons, a pistol, ammunition, and military equipment.

The Israeli forces faced Molotov cocktails and explosives thrown at them and an exchange of gunfire occurred. After arresting two people in Nablus, soldiers encountered stones and bottles of alcohol hurled in their direction as they departed the city.

No casualties to the Israeli side were reported.

The detainees and confiscated weapons were transferred to Israeli security headquarters for further investigation.