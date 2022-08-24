Israel: Army suspends soldiers filmed beating Palestinian detainees

'The incident of violence... disgusts the soul, and is in complete opposition to the values of' Israel's army

Israel’s army on Wednesday said Israeli soldiers were suspended after an investigation found that they “violently” detained Palestinian suspects with “unnecessary force” two weeks ago in the West Bank.

“The incident of violence by the fighters is extremely serious, disgusts the soul, and is in complete opposition to the values of” Israel’s army, military chief Lieutenant-General Aviv Kochavi said in a statement.

In a preliminary probe, Israel’s army found that soldiers from the Kfir Brigade's Netzah Yehuda Battalion “used force” to arrest “suspicious” Palestinians in a village north of Ramallah.

The investigation was sparked after a video posted to TikTok showed the soldiers apparently beating already-subdued persons. Findings were presented to the commander of Israel’s Central Command, General Yehuda Fox, who suspended the accused soldiers from their positions in the regiment and from all combat roles.

Following the incident, the Military Police also opened a probe and will present its findings to the military prosecutor.

“These soldiers do not deserve to be fighters. We will bring justice to those involved. There is and will be no place in the [army] for this type of behavior,” Kochavi added.

In 2019, soldiers of the same ultra-Orthodox battalion were convicted of aggravated assault after beating Palestinian detainees. The officer in command was indicted for failing to stop the assault.

A similar case also transpired in October 2021, when soldiers of the battalion were accused of assaulting a Palestinian detainee.