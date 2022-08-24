Netanyahu: Iran deal 'casts a shadow on our security and our future'

Netanyahu says the deal would give 'hundreds of billions of dollars' to Iranian 'terrorism'

Israel’s former prime minister and current Opposition Leader Benjamin Netanyahu on Wednesday reiterated his staunch opposition to the Iran nuclear deal.

The deal is currently being negotiated by world powers, with Netanyahu saying the new text taking shape is “even worse” than the one signed in 2015.

"The terrible agreement with Iran casts a heavy shadow on our security and our future," Netanyahu said at a press conference in Tel Aviv.

He highlighted three particularly problematic elements of the deal. He said it would give "hundreds of billions of dollars" to Iranian "terrorism," it "gives Iran an advanced network of centrifuges" with enhanced enrichment capacity, and it establishes what he called "international immunity" for Iran's nuclear program.

Netanyahu also criticized the deal for the absence of several conditions, including an obligation to halt terrorist activities, stop the development of ballistic weapons needed to carry a warhead, halt the development of nuclear weapons, and ensure effective international monitoring.

"The agreement gives Iran a range of super centrifuges, with capabilities 10 or 20 times greater than the current generation," he said.

Earlier in the day, Netanyahu was interviewed by US right-wing news network Fox News to explain his opposition to the deal.