West Bank: Israeli soldier lightly wounded in firefight near Jenin

An Israeli soldier was lightly wounded early Thursday morning by Palestinian fire during an operation in the village of Burqin, near Jenin in the West Bank.

Security forces completed their operations there and arrested those suspected of being responsible for the shooting, according to the Israeli army's spokesman.

The soldier, wounded in the hand, was taken to hospital.

Three months ago, Noam Raz, a member of Israel's Yamam police unit, was killed in a violent exchange of fire in the same village of Burqin, during an operation to arrest a wanted terrorist who barricaded himself in his home.

The Jenin region is considered a stronghold of terrorism in the West Bank.

Several attacks perpetrated during the last terrorist wave were committed by Palestinians coming from Jenin and its surroundings.

It was also in this Palestinian city that the leader of Islamic Jihad in the West Bank, Bassam al-Saadi, was arrested by Israeli forces last month, just before the start of Operation "Breaking Dawn" in the Gaza Strip.