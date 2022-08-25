Israel accuses Islamic Jihad leader of receiving funds for ‘terrorism’

Bassam al-Saadi's arrest helped spark the three-day conflict between Israel and the Palestinian Islamic Jihad

Israel’s military prosecution on Thursday filed an indictment against Bassam al-Saadi, the senior Palestinian Islamic Jihad member whose arrest sparked the three-day conflict between Israel and the Gaza extremist group earlier this month.

According to the indictment, al-Saadi, an Islamic Jihad leader, worked with others to establish the group’s influence in the West Bank, which involved receiving funds from the faction’s branch in Gaza.

The indictment added that al-Saadi called for the continuation of the violent Palestinian struggle, and noted that he tried to elude arrest by giving a false identity when Israeli security forces showed up to detain him.

In the filed indictment, al-Saadi was accused of being a member of and carrying out services for the Islamic Jihad – which Israel and other governments consider a terrorist group – as well as aiding contact with the enemy, incitement, and of impersonating someone else.

The military prosecution also requested that al-Saadi be detained until the end of the legal proceedings for his case.

His detention was extended until Sunday so that his defense attorney could study the presented evidence. A hearing will then be held on the prosecution’s detainment request.

Al-Saadi and his son-in-law Ashraf Zidan Molmad Aljada were detained in an Israeli raid in the Jenin refugee camp earlier this month, which saw heavy clashes and led to the death of a 17-year-old Palestinian.

The morning after, Israel’s army closed roads near Gaza and suspended traffic due to fear of anti-tank fire from the Palestinian enclave.

Days later, Israel engaged in the Operation “Breaking Dawn” offensive campaign, which led to the deaths of 49 Palestinians, including 10 Islamic Jihad fighters.