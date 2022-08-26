Israel’s Defense Minister Gantz visits US Central Command

‘We continue to expand cooperation in the face of Iranian aggression’

Benny Gantz on Thursday became the first Israeli defense minister to visit the headquarters of the United States Central Command (CENTCOM) in Florida, where he discussed Israeli-US cooperation against common threats, including Iranian aggression.

Gantz was received by CENTCOM Commander General Michael Kurilla. The minister also toured the Central Military District, and visited the Kc-135 refueling squadron.

As part of the visit, the two defense officials discussed US-Israeli cooperation in the region in the face of common threats, primarily Iranian aggression.

"Israel's cooperation with CENTCOM and the countries of the region is a game changer in the ability to maintain security, stability and peace in the Middle East, especially vis-a-vis Iran and its proxies,” Gantz said, according to an official statement, adding that Israel and the US “will continue to deepen cooperation” in order to prevent Iran from obtaining a nuclear weapon.

“We all understand the need to make sure that Iran never has a nuclear umbrella under which it and its proxies will spread terror and threaten the world and the Middle East. This will also be the message I will convey during my visit to Washington and in my meeting with the National Security Adviser Jake Sullivan,” the minister added.

Gantz and Kurilla also discussed increasing training and cooperation at sea, in the air, on land, as well as in the fields of cyber security and intelligence.

Earlier in July, Kurilla visited Israel and met with the country’s army chief Lieutenant General Aviv Kochavi focusing on Israel’s aerial defense array.