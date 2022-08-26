English
West Bank: Man brandishing Israeli flag attacked by Palestinians

i24NEWS

The tomb of Prophet Samuel (known in Arabic as Nebi Samuel) in the West Bank on December 13, 2021.
Yossi Zamir/Flash90The tomb of Prophet Samuel (known in Arabic as Nebi Samuel) in the West Bank on December 13, 2021.

Witnesses refer to the incident as 'attempted lynching'

A Palestinian mob on Friday attacked a Jewish man who was brandishing the Israeli flag besides the Samuel's Tomb site near Jerusalem. 

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1563142357700460546 ...

In a short video widely circulated on social media, numerous Palestinians are seen pummeling the man with flagstaffs bearing the Palestinian flag and kicking him as he falls on the ground. 

Israeli soldiers are then seen coming to his rescue and pushing away the assailants. 

Some witnesses described the incident as an "attempted lynching." 

The man's condition was not known.  

According to early reports, no arrests were made at the scene. 

