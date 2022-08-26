West Bank: Shots fired at Israeli vehicle, no casualties

Shots cause light damage to the vehicle

Palestinian gunmen late on Friday opened fire on an Israeli vehicle in the West Bank outside the Shavei Shomron community.

No one was hurt in the incidents; the vehicle incurred light damage.

Israel Defense Forces (IDF) said they launched a search for the perpetrator.

It is understood the shots came from the general direction of the Palestinian town of Deir Sharaf.

Israeli outlets reported that the vehicle belongs to the community's security guard.