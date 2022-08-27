Israeli border guards foil stabbing attack at West Bank crossing
1 min read
Guards received intelligence tip of Palestinian carrying a knife
Israeli border guards apprehended a Palestinian carrying a knife at the Reihan Crossing in the northern West Bank on Saturday.
The guards were acting on an intelligence tip warning of a Palestinian intent on carrying out a stabbing attack, according to a statement by Israel's Defense Ministry.
The suspect will undergo further investigation by security forces.
