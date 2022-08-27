English
Israeli border guards foil stabbing attack at West Bank crossing

i24NEWS

A knife seized from a Palestinian terrorist by Israeli border guards at the Reihan Crossing in the West Bank on August 27, 2022.
Guards received intelligence tip of Palestinian carrying a knife

Israeli border guards apprehended a Palestinian carrying a knife at the Reihan Crossing in the northern West Bank on Saturday. 

The guards were acting on an intelligence tip warning of a Palestinian intent on carrying out a stabbing attack, according to a statement by Israel's Defense Ministry.

The suspect will undergo further investigation by security forces.

