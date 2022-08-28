'Break the Wave:' 4 arrested in overnight West Bank raid

Israel’s forces also uncovered and confiscated an illegal M4 assault rifle and ammunition

Israeli forces operated throughout the West Bank overnight on Saturday as part of Operation "Break the Wave," arresting four wanted people suspected of terrorist activity.

Soldiers from the Israeli army (IDF), Shin Bet internal security service and Border Police conducted counterterrorism activity in several towns in the West Bank, according to a statement from Israel's Army Spokesperson's Unit.

IDF soldiers operated in the city of Nablus, apprehending two wanted individuals suspected of terrorist activity. The statement noted that gunshots were heard in the area during the activity.

One wanted individual was apprehended during counterterrorism activity in the town of Beit Awwa, located near Hebron. Israel’s forces also uncovered and confiscated an illegal M4 assault rifle and ammunition.

Additionally, the IDF operated in the town of Al-Ram, located right outside of Jerusalem, and another person was apprehended.

During activity in the Jenin area, shots were heard, according to the IDF's statement. Soldiers responded with live fire toward armed suspects, and hits were identified.

No casualties to Israeli forces were reported.

Overall, four suspects were apprehended in the West Bank. The suspects and the confiscated weapons were transferred to Israeli security forces for further processing.

The counterterrorism activity was part of Operation "Break the Wave," initiated following a series of deadly attacks against Israelis earlier this year, which claimed the lives of 19 people.