Israel's Lapid reiterates stance on Iran deal, calling it 'bad agreement'

'This agreement is a bad agreement. It was already bad when it was signed in 2015,' says Lapid

Israel's Prime Minister Yair Lapid held a briefing for reporters Sunday, reiterating the country's stance against the nuclear deal between Iran and Western countries while reaffirming Israel's commitment to relations with the United States.

"This agreement is a bad agreement. It was already bad when it was signed in 2015," Lapid said at the beginning of the briefing. "Today the dangers inherent in it are even greater. It is closer to its end date, and Iran is in a different place technologically."

https://twitter.com/i/web/status/1563858939384586241 ... This post can't be displayed because social networks cookies have been deactivated. You can activate them by clicking manage preferences .

Lapid continued that Israel is "still paying for the damage caused by (former prime minister Benjamin) Netanyahu's speech to Congress."

In 2015, Netanyahu gave a speech to the United States Congress, where he blasted the nuclear deal as “very bad,” hoping to convince then-president Barack Obama not to make concessions to Iran.

During his speech, Lapid stated that, as a result, the United States froze dialogue with the Jewish state and did not allow Israel to introduce amendments to the nuclear agreement.

"We must not get to the situation we were in in 2015," Lapid continued.

The prime minister noted that, although the "political directive" of Israel is to "fight against the agreement with all (our) might," the country aims to do so without harming relations with the United States, a key Israeli ally.

Defense Minister Benny Gantz is currently in Washington to meet with officials, in what Lapid called "a concerted effort to make sure that the Americans and the Europeans understand the dangers involved in the agreement."

A senior diplomatic official told i24NEWS that a Mossad official will visit Washington next week and appear before a Congressional intelligence committee, but did not state whether it was coordinated with the White House.

He continued that Israel has the right to defend itself, "as written in the Jerusalem Declaration."

"The IDF (Israeli army) and the Mossad received an instruction from us to prepare themselves for any scenario," Lapid concluded. "We will be ready to act to maintain Israel's security. The Americans understand this, the world understands this, Israeli society should also know this."